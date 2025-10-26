Loans cannot build a nation but industries can: expert

KARACHI: The past, we have been extensively talking about Special Economic Zones (SEZ), Export Procession Zones (EPZ), Industrial Zones (new & existing), processing units, purpose built warehouses and silos, etc. Therefore, on the face of it now we should talk about SEZ and EPZ in one category. Industrial Zones (new & existing) in another category, said Ateeq Ur Rehman - economic & financial analyst.

Ateeq Ur Rehman said that we can include Processing Units, Purpose Built Warehousing and Silos in Industrial Zones Category. As a matter of fact, and as per the prevailing conditions, we cannot talk about tax holidays, exemptions and rebates in either of the categories, discussed earlier. Hence, we can always contemplate for the betterment of existing infrastructure and for utilities improvement, thereon.

He said industrial zones symbolize Pakistan’s hope for revival. That requires factories, value addition and investor’s confidence. They are more than fenced parcels of land so that they are instrumental of structural transformation linking foreign capital to domestic production and employment said Ateeq.

He said, further loans cannot build a nation, whereas industries can. Loans serve only as temporary financial support, borrowed resources that must be repaid with interest. When a country depends heavily on loans without channelling them into productive ventures, it risks falling into a cycle of debt and dependency.

