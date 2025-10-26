LG polls in limbo

EDITORIAL: The repeated postponement of local government (LG) elections in Punjab is an alarming indication of the weakening of democratic governance at the grassroots level. The Punjab government has now delayed these elections no fewer than six times, consistently citing the need to amend the LG law.

This justification, increasingly seen as a convenient pretext rather than a legitimate obstacle, has left the province without elected local bodies for over three years. The previous LGs completed their term in December 2021, and fresh elections were initially scheduled for April 2022.

Yet, more than three years later, there is still no clear sign of when the electoral process will be held, nor any firm commitment to restoring the third tier of governance that is vital for effective public service delivery and local representation.

On October 9, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced it would begin the delimitation of constituencies, aiming to hold elections in the last week of December. However, the Commission soon withdrew this schedule at the request of the Punjab government, which once again cited the need for adjustments following new amendments to the LG law. This marks the sixth deferral of the polls, with no concrete timeline in sight.

Although the ECP has now given the Punjab government four weeks to finalise delimitation and demarcation rules in light of the recent legislation, the repeated delays—driven more by political considerations than administrative necessities—raise serious concerns about the independence and resolve of the ECP.

The problem, however, is not confined to Punjab. Islamabad, too, remains without elected local governments since February 2021. Here as well, the government continues to defer elections on the pretext of pending amendments to the Local Government Act.

The ECP, rather than upholding its constitutional duty, has repeatedly accommodated these delays, despite the clear provision in Section 219(4) of the Election Act, which mandates that LG elections be held within 120 days of the expiry of a local government’s term.

The unspoken but widely understood reason for these prolonged delays is political: a fear of electoral defeat. With the main opposition party believed to have gained significant ground, governments at both the provincial and federal levels appear unwilling to risk ceding—under existing legislations— even nominal control of local administrations. This not only points to an evasion of democratic accountability but also a broader strategy to centralise power, undermining the principle of devolution enshrined in the Constitution.

If this trend continues unchecked, it will set a dangerous precedent, weakening an essential pillar of democratic governance. The Supreme Court, which has previously played a crucial role in compelling provinces to meet their constitutional responsibilities regarding LG polls, should once again step in.

It is imperative that the Court ensures that local government elections are not held hostage to the political calculations of ruling parties. Restoring grassroots democracy is not just a legal requirement; it is in fact a democratic necessity.

