Clean drinking water project launched

LAHORE: The Punjab government launched the ‘Clean Drinking Water’ project in Punjab to protect citizens from the harmful effects of contaminated water.

In the first phase of the project, filtration and water treatment plants will be installed across 16 districts of Punjab. The first phase will be completed by June 30, 2026, benefiting approximately 29 million people across Punjab.

In this connection, Punjab Housing Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal chaired a meeting on Saturday, in which Punjab Saaf Pani Authority CEO Naveed Ahmad gave a detailed briefing on the project.

As per the details released by the Punjab Housing and Urban Development Department, filtration plants will be installed in areas affected by arsenic and polluted underground water, while surface water treatment plants will be established at Dharabi, Mairwal, and Phalina dams.

