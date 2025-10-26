BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
Flood damage survey near completion in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2025 05:51am

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Marryam Khan has said that the flood damage survey in Lahore is nearly complete, with only two blocks of one mauza remaining to be surveyed.

She made these remarks while chairing a meeting on Saturday to review flood damage estimates and the status of potholes. The meeting was attended by DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, Additional Commissioner Coordination Muhammad Akbar, DC Kasur Imran Ali, DC Nankana Rao Taslim, and ADCR Sheikhupura Usman Jalais.

Commissioner Lahore stated that the flood damage assessment survey for a total of 96 mauzas in Sheikhupura district has been completed, while assessments in Nankana have also been finalised. Furthermore, she mentioned that 137 out of 160 mauzas in Kasur district have been surveyed.

She directed officials to expedite the repair of potholes, emphasising that there should be no unnecessary delays in development work.

During the meeting, senior officials from all four districts provided updates, noting that district teams have worked swiftly with relevant agencies to assess the flood damage. They also reported that the repair work for potholes in the Lahore Development Authority areas is complete, while 36 percent of the work has been finished in the remaining areas.

