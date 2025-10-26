BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
Call for early detection, treatment of breast cancer

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2025 05:51am

LAHORE: There are factors increasing the risk of breast cancer including increasing age, obesity, alcohol use, family history of breast cancer, history of radiation exposure, reproductive history, tobacco use and postmenopausal hormone therapy. Approximately, half of breast cancers develop in women who have no identifiable breast cancer risk factor other than gender (female) and age (over 40 years).

These views were expressed by speakers while addressing the seminar in connection with world breast cancer awareness month at University of South Asia (USA) in collaboration with General Cadre Doctors Association Punjab, here at Lahore campus.

The Chief Guest of the event and Vice Chancellor USA Mian Imran Masood said that this year, we highlight the theme: Every Story is Unique, Every Journey Matters. This theme reminds us that breast cancer touches the lives of women and their families around the world differently, and that every journey deserves compassion, dignity, and support. Effective interventions for early and timely diagnosis linked to comprehensive treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care are essential to reduce the burden of breast cancer and to achieve and maintain optimal functioning and well-being.

Addressing the seminar, GCDA President and Public Health Consultant Dr Masood Sheikh said that roughly half of all breast cancers occur in women with no specific risk factors other than sex and age. While the 5-year survival rate in high-income countries exceeds 90 percent, the figures drop to 66 percent in India and 40 percent in South Africa. These disparities are driven by unequal access to early detection, timely diagnosis and effective treatment, he added.

Talking about the risk factor he added that female gender is the strongest breast cancer risk factor. Approximately 99 percent of breast cancers occur in women and 0.5–1 percent of breast cancers occur in men. Certain Family history of breast cancer increases the risk of breast cancer, but most women diagnosed with breast cancer do not have a known family history of the disease.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

cancer treatment breast cancer Dr Masood Sheikh cancer awareness Mian Imran Masood

