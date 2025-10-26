BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
Print 2025-10-26

New orthopaedic unit opened at JPMC

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2025 05:51am

KARACHI: Sindh’s health sector has always been a symbol of progress, innovation, and public service. Continuing this tradition, Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, inaugurated the Advanced Orthopedic Services and Phlebotomy Unit at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Dr Pechuho said the newly inaugurated advanced units aim to provide world-class treatment to patients suffering from bone, joint, and sports-related injuries, pediatric orthopedic disorders, and musculoskeletal tumours. “For the first time in the public sector, modern orthopedic subspecialty clinics and a dedicated phlebotomy unit have been established, the result of tireless efforts by the JPMC team,” she remarked.

During the visit, doctors briefed the minister about the new operation theatres, clinics, and phlebotomy unit, explaining how these facilities would ensure timely and improved medical care for patients.

Pechuho also inspected the new units and interacted with patients who had benefited from advanced surgical services. She reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to expanding specialized surgical and diagnostic services to every district of the province, ensuring that people do not have to travel to other cities for treatment. “These new units are a major gift from the Sindh government to the people,” she said. “With modern facilities, trained staff, and quality care, they will bring a real change in people’s lives.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof Amjad Siraj, Executive Director JPMC Prof Shahid Rasool, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Nighat Shah, and other senior medical professionals.

