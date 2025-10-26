BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-26

Sindh’s Pink Scooty initiative sets a new example

Aziz Ahmed Hakro Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:46am

What is the cost of a dream? For many women in Pakistan it is often the fare of a bus ticket, the availability of a rickshaw or the safety of the journey. It is a cost too high for countless students and working women forcing their ambitions to stall at the front door.

The Government of Sindh is now paying that cost.

In a move that swaps political rhetoric for practical solutions, the provincial government has launched the Pink Scooty Scheme providing free scooters to deserving women across the province. This isn’t a symbolic gesture; it’s a strategic investment in shattering the single biggest barrier to female participation in education and the economy mobility.

Under the supervision of Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon the initiative is the latest in a series of transport reforms that have already reshaped urban travel with bus services. But this one is different. It is personal, direct and uniquely empowering.

At the distribution ceremony the atmosphere was electric. The pink scooties lined up like a fleet of new possibilities represented more than just free transport. They represented trust. The government was trusting women with assets and in turn enabling families to trust that their daughters could travel safely.

“The biggest challenge for my daughter’s education was the commute,” shared Khalida Banu whose daughter, a medical student, received a scooty. We were worried about her safety. Today that worry is gone. This is the most direct help our family has ever received,” Banu added.

The scheme championed by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is deeply rooted in the PPP’s political legacy of female empowerment but is executed with a modern understanding of urban challenges. It acknowledges that while buses are for the masses empowerment often needs a personal touch.

Critics may ask why pink. The answer is: simple visibility. In a traffic landscape dominated by men these scooties are a deliberate unmissable statement. They announce that women belong on roads, in public spaces and on their own terms.

The data is clear: when women have independent mobility everything changes. School attendance rises, female employment increases and household incomes grow. By handing over the keys to these scooties Sindh isn’t just changing commute routes; it’s charting a new course for its economic and social future

The message from Sindh is powerful and clear: if you want to empower a woman, first give her the means to move. The rest as the determined faces of the new owners show she will accomplish on her own.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Aziz Ahmed Hakro

Pakistan Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sindh Government Sharjeel Inam Memon Pakistani women Senior Sindh Minister Sindh Pink Scooty

Comments

200 characters

Sindh’s Pink Scooty initiative sets a new example

Pakistan back on track of stability, development: Ahsan

Q1FY26 QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment

FBR yet to notify manual/paper income tax return for TY25

Service Tribunal can’t dismiss departmental appeal due to time limit: SC

COAS, el-Sisi take stock of situation

Istanbul talks continue

KP CM demands federal government release Rs850bn

PIA resumes its UK operations

Executive can’t override policy decisions: LHC

Pakistan, Iran agree to form body on border trade issues

Read more stories