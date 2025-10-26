Barrister Umair formally starts political journey

LAHORE: Barrister Umair Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, the son of Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, President PML-N Lahore and Member National Assembly, has formally stepped into practical politics.

Barrister Umair Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar launched a series of development projects in Union Council 110 (PP-168) under the banner of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), aimed at improving the quality of life for local residents.

The projects include road construction and rehabilitation, upgradation of the sewerage system, installation of street lights, and clean drinking water initiatives. A large number of local residents attended the inauguration ceremony and appreciated the efforts of provincial minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokher and Saiful Malook Khokher.

In his address, Barrister Umair Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar stated that following his father’s footsteps and inspired by the vision of the PML-N leadership, he is determined to serve the people with dedication and sincerity.

The trust of the people is our greatest asset, and solving their problems is our top priority, he added. He also emphasized the need for youth participation in politics, stating that he would encourage young people to play a positive role in building a stable, progressive, and prosperous Punjab.

