Court defers announcing reserved verdict on Elahi’s plea

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2025 05:51am

LAHORE: A special court on Saturday deferred the announcement of a reserved verdict on an application of PTI President Pervez Elahi seeking acquittal in a money laundering case after the applicant failed to appear before the court.

The court during the last hearing had reserved its verdict after the counsel for Pervez Elahi, concluded his arguments.

Earlier, the court also accepted request of Pervez Elahi for one day exemption from personal appearance.

The Pervez Elahi’s counsel during the last hearing had argued that all of his client’s assets were duly declared and on the record of the tax authorities. He pointed out that Elahi had no connection with the companies. He stated that the prosecution had failed to produce any evidence of corruption or money laundering against his client. He requested the court to allow the application and acquit the applicant.

The FIA’s Special Prosecutor opposed the acquittal plea, urging the court to dismiss it and resume the trial as witnesses were available. He argued that during his tenure as Punjab Assembly speaker and later as chief minister, Elahi’s assets had increased significantly. The FIA alleged that the sons and the daughters-in-law of former chief minister Elahi committed money laundering through a low cadre employee of the Punjab Assembly.

