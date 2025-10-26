Pinktober 2025 campaign: NBP hosts ‘Innings of Awareness’ cricket match

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) hosted a symbolic cricket match titled “Innings of Awareness”, organized under the broader Pinktober 2025 campaign to support breast cancer awareness.

The event, held at NBP Sports Complex, brought together employees from across departments to play not just for sport, but for a cause that touches millions, the fight against breast cancer. The match served as a public gesture of solidarity with the women affected by the disease and as a call for timely awareness, early detection, and education.

“This match is not just a game it is a reminder that everyone has a role to play in raising awareness. At NBP, we believe awareness begins with empathy and action, and each of us, regardless of gender, can contribute to creating a culture that values health, support and early detection” said President NBP, Rehmat Ali Hasnie.

Pakistan faces the highest incidence of breast cancer in Asia, with 1 in 9 women at risk and over 40,000 deaths annually due to late detection. Recognizing the need for early education and proactive health engagement, NBP’s Pinktober initiative is designed to encourage conversation, screening, and compassion both within the workplace and in communities at large. Participants of the match wore custom pink-armband kits, Medals and shields were awarded to team members and organizing committee members for their contributions. The event is part of a month-long series of activities led by NBP, including educational content on breast cancer myths, early detection tips, nationwide awareness sessions and a survivor’s story shared across internal and external communication channels.

