ChildLife Foundation’s telemedicine project wins award

KARACHI: ChildLife Foundation’s Tele-medicine services have been awarded as the Most Impactful Telemedicine Project in the Digital Health & Innovation category at the 1st National Health Awards, presented during the 22nd Health Asia International Exhibition & Conferences. The award recognizes ChildLife’s telemedicine network for significantly expanding access to pediatric emergency care in underserved areas of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, was the Chief Guest of the event. The ceremony was organized in collaboration with Federal Ministry of National Health Services and supported by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

ChildLife Foundation’s Telemedicine network connects pediatric specialists at its Telemedicine Control Rooms with on-ground doctors in over 300+ public secondary-care hospitals across Pakistan.

The network enables expert remote consultations via HD cameras and IP phones that help save children’s lives, 24/7 and free of cost.

“The recognition at a national forum like Health Asia underscores the importance of digital health solutions for children where specialist care is otherwise unavailable. The award reflects the strength of public–private partnerships and the dedication of our clinical teams who work round the clock to ensure access to quality emergency care for children across Pakistan,” said Dr Ahson Rabbani, Managing Director, ChildLife Foundation. ChildLife Foundation provides life-saving treatment to more than 2 million children annually – 24/7 and free of cost. It manages ?Children’s Emergency Rooms (ERs) & Telemedicine Satellite Centers (TSCs) across Pakistan, in partnership with the governments. The organization is working to make free quality emergency care? accessible to children across the country.

Health Asia International Exhibition & Conferences is a major regional healthcare event bringing together policy makers, healthcare providers, industry and innovators.

This year, the program launched the National Health Awards to recognize excellence across public, digital health, and clinical innovation in Pakistan.

