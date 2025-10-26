Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,300 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,600 to Rs 15,300 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,800 per maund, The rate of Balochi cotton is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,700 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,100 per maund.

1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,100 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 2000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,400 per maund, 1000 bales of Sadiqabad, 600 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 15,300 per maund, 2400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 800 bales of Dehrki were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund (Primark), 800 bales of Dadu were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 14,950 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 400 bales of Hingogra, 400 bales of Sui Gas, 400 bales of Kabdiyaro were sold at 14,950 per maund, 1200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund,

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 325 per kg.

