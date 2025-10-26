BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-26

Firm trend on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2025 05:51am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,300 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,600 to Rs 15,300 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,800 per maund, The rate of Balochi cotton is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,700 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,100 per maund.

1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,100 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 2000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,400 per maund, 1000 bales of Sadiqabad, 600 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 15,300 per maund, 2400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 800 bales of Dehrki were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund (Primark), 800 bales of Dadu were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 14,950 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 400 bales of Hingogra, 400 bales of Sui Gas, 400 bales of Kabdiyaro were sold at 14,950 per maund, 1200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund,

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 325 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton cotton market rate of Phutti in Punjab rate of new cotton in Sindh

Comments

200 characters

Firm trend on cotton market

Pakistan back on track of stability, development: Ahsan

Q1FY26 QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment

FBR yet to notify manual/paper income tax return for TY25

Service Tribunal can’t dismiss departmental appeal due to time limit: SC

COAS, el-Sisi take stock of situation

Istanbul talks continue

KP CM demands federal government release Rs850bn

PIA resumes its UK operations

Executive can’t override policy decisions: LHC

Pakistan, Iran agree to form body on border trade issues

Read more stories