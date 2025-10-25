BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
KP CM voices concern over possible military operation in tribal districts

BR Web Desk Published 25 Oct, 2025 07:58pm

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Suhail Afridi has expressed serious concern over reports of a possible military operation in the merged tribal districts, stressing that “decisions made behind closed doors will not be accepted” and that the people “cannot bear more sacrifices.”

Addressing a peace jirga in Bara, Khyber district, Afridi said that his government would always stand with the state and support security forces in efforts to maintain peace. However, he made it clear that any collateral damage would be unacceptable.

“This time, no innocent citizen will lose their life. If any civilian life is lost, there will be accountability,” the chief minister warned.

Afridi announced that a peace jirga would also be convened in the provincial assembly to formulate a new strategy against terrorism, emphasizing that all future decisions regarding the tribal districts must include the provincial government, tribal elders, and parliamentarians.

The chief minister demanded that the federal government immediately release Rs550 billion owed to the merged districts and Rs350 billion under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

He also urged the payment of over Rs220 billion in net hydel profit arrears to the province.

Criticizing the federal government’s neglect, Afridi said the promise of Rs100 billion in annual funding made at the time of the tribal districts’ merger had not been fulfilled.

“We want peace along with development,” he said. “Our people have already sacrificed enough, over 80,000 lives, including police, CTD, and security personnel, to restore peace. We will not allow another military operation.”

Afridi further remarked that the provincial government would not accept symbolic relief measures or “second-hand vehicles” in place of rightful funds and resources owed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

