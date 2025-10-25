BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two-week long Pak-Kazakh joint military exercise Dostarym-V concludes: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 25 Oct, 2025 04:13pm

The joint exercise, Dostarym-V in Counter Terrorism domain, between the armies of Pakistan and Kazakhstan concluded on Saturday.

The closing ceremony was held at at Cherat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release today.

Commandant Special Operations School Cherat was the chief guest of the ceremony in which Ambassador and Defence Attaché Kazakhstan was also present.

The ISPR said that the two-week-long exercise which commenced on October 14 had the combat teams from Special Services Group, Pakistan Army and Kazakhstan Special Forces.

“The troops displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct,” the military’s media wing said.

“The exercise was aimed at refining the drills, procedures and techniques involved in Counter Terrorism operations through joint training, besides harnessing the historic military to military relations among the friendly countries.”

ISPR pak kazakh Pak Kazakh joint military exercise Dostarym V underway

Comments

200 characters

Two-week long Pak-Kazakh joint military exercise Dostarym-V concludes: ISPR

Second round of Pakistan-Afghanistan talks begins in Istanbul

After five-year suspension, PIA resumes flights to UK

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Ex-finance minister says Gilgit-Baltistan tourism can free Pakistan from IMF bailouts

Pakistan’s iron & steel scrap imports hit four-year high

Lahore tops most polluted city list as air quality reaches ‘hazardous’ levels

Pakistan, Iran mull ferry service for pilgrims, traders

US, China seek to avoid trade war escalation, salvage Trump-Xi meeting in Malaysia talks

Carney ready to resume US-Canada trade talks halted by Trump over Reagan ad

NCL and PEPAC: CCoSOEs okays transition plan for dissolution

Read more stories