Two-week long Pak-Kazakh joint military exercise Dostarym-V concludes: ISPR

The joint exercise, Dostarym-V in Counter Terrorism domain, between the armies of Pakistan and Kazakhstan concluded on Saturday.

The closing ceremony was held at at Cherat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release today.

Commandant Special Operations School Cherat was the chief guest of the ceremony in which Ambassador and Defence Attaché Kazakhstan was also present.

The ISPR said that the two-week-long exercise which commenced on October 14 had the combat teams from Special Services Group, Pakistan Army and Kazakhstan Special Forces.

“The troops displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct,” the military’s media wing said.

“The exercise was aimed at refining the drills, procedures and techniques involved in Counter Terrorism operations through joint training, besides harnessing the historic military to military relations among the friendly countries.”