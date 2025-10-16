Pak-Kazakh joint military exercise Dostarym-V underway:ISPR

The joint exercise, Dostarym-V in Counter Terrorism domain, between the armies of Pakistan and Kazakhstan is underway at Special Operations School, Cherat, Pakistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Special Services Group of Pakistan Army and Special Forces of Kazakhstan Army were participating in the exercise.

The exercise will be held till October 24.

The ISPR said that the opening ceremony was held on 14 October 2025 at Cherat, Pakistan.

“The exercise is aimed at refining professional skills through joint training and harnessing historic military to military relations among the friendly countries,” the ISPR said.

The statement said that the participating troops were looking forward to benefit from mutual expertise/ experience.