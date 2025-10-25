India’s Kotak Mahindra Bank misses quarterly profit estimates on higher provisions

MUMBAI: Indian private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a lower-than-expected profit for the second quarter on Saturday as it set aside more funds for potential bad loans.

The country’s third-largest private lender by market capitalisation posted a standalone net profit of 32.53 billion rupees ($370.1 million) for the three months ended on September 30, compared with 33.44 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of 34.49 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.