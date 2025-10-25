BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian aerial attack on Kyiv kills one, injures 10, officials say

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2025 12:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KYIV: One person was killed and 10 others were injured in the capital Kyiv after Russian missiles and drones hit sites in Ukraine overnight, the head of the Kyiv city military administration said on Saturday.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the attack resulted in broken windows, damaged cars, and a crater in the courtyard of a residential building,” Tymur Tkachenko said in a post on Telegram about the damage in Kyiv.

The attacks also set off multiple fires and damaged a kindergarten, he added.

Ukraine’s air force downed four of nine missiles and 50 of 62 drones launched in the attacks across Ukraine, it said in a separate statement posted on Telegram.

The air force reported five direct missile hits and 12 drone hits on 11 sites around the country.

Russia Khawaja Asif KYIV Russian missiles Russian attacks Russian drone

Comments

200 characters

Russian aerial attack on Kyiv kills one, injures 10, officials say

Cotton production down 34pc

Second round of Pakistan-Afghanistan talks begins in Istanbul

After five-year suspension, PIA resumes flights to UK

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,800 in Pakistan

NCL and PEPAC: CCoSOEs okays transition plan for dissolution

Pakistan, Iran mull ferry service for pilgrims, traders

US, China seek to avoid trade war escalation, salvage Trump-Xi meeting in Malaysia talks

Pakistan’s iron & steel scrap imports hit four-year high

Carney ready to resume US-Canada trade talks halted by Trump over Reagan ad

Dar reviews remittances’ flow

Read more stories