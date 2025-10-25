Talks with Afghanistan: Pakistan expecting concrete mechanism as Istanbul talks begin today

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson stated that Pakistan looks forward to the establishment of a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism during the second round of Pakistan-Afghanistan negotiations, scheduled to be hosted by Türkiye in Istanbul on October 25 (today).

The mechanism aims to address the threat of terrorism originating from Afghan soil and to prevent any further loss of Pakistani lives, he said.

A high-level Pakistani delegation has arrived in Istanbul, but the composition of the delegation and details about the agenda of the meeting have not been disclosed till the filing of this report.

During the weekly media briefing on Friday, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said, “We welcome the agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan, finalised in Doha, Qatar, on 19th October 2025, as a first step toward ensuring regional peace and stability. We deeply appreciate the constructive role played by brotherly countries, Qatar and Turkiye.”

The agreement came as the result of delegation-level talks held between Pakistan and representatives of the Afghan Taliban Regime in Doha. Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif led our delegation. Talks focused on immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan stemming from Afghanistan and the restoration of peace and stability along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other violent groups continue to exploit Afghan soil to launch attacks, killing innocent Pakistani citizens and security personnel. “Our message to the Taliban regime is clear; stop TTP attacks against Pakistan and take decisive action against all terrorist elements,” the spokesperson added.

Andrabi emphasised: “As a responsible state committed to regional peace and stability, Pakistan does not seek escalation but urges the Afghan Taliban authorities to honour their commitment to the international community and address Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns by taking verifiable action against terrorist entities, including the TTP and BLA.”

Responding to a query, he remarked that slight progress has been made and no big terrorist attack has occurred from across the border since the signing of the Doha peace agreement.

We are seeking a detailed mechanism from the Afghan authorities to curb militancy and dismantle terrorist networks operating from their soil, he urged. “Pakistan is fully determined to participate in the second round of Istanbul talks with the same zeal and constructive spirit it demonstrated during the Doha negotiations.

Since the ceasefire agreement reached in Doha, there has been no major cross-border terrorist incident. A formal ceasefire document was signed between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and we want the Taliban leadership to uphold its commitments under this agreement rather than distancing itself from it.”

The spokesperson; however, rejected the Taliban’s claim that no document was signed in Doha for an immediate ceasefire between the two neighbours. Responding to a question, he said, Pakistan desires normal, cooperative, and improved relations with Kabul.

However, the spokesperson disclosed that Afghan transit trade remains suspended as necessary security measures have not yet been finalised. The reopening of border crossings will take place only when our border personnel and security forces are assured of their safety.

While we deeply regret the losses suffered by traders, ensuring the security of our forces and citizens remains our top priority. To another query, the spokesperson said that Pakistan’s security forces are fully prepared to decisively thwart any aggression in Jammu and Kashmir.

India and Afghanistan are sovereign nations and free to maintain bilateral relations. However, he highlighted that we expect the Taliban leadership will ensure that Afghan soil is not used by India to foment terrorism in Pakistan.

India has a track record of supporting militancy from Afghan territory in the recent past. Regarding the reported construction of six dams worth three billion dollars in Afghanistan, Andrabi said we will observe how these projects proceed.

