SIFC framework: PM urges Qatari investors to explore opportunities

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded Qatar’s role as a key regional mediator and expressed his satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, underscoring the strong foundation built on shared values, beliefs, and mutual respect.

In a meeting with Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, who is in Pakistan to co-chair the sixth session of the Pakistan-Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), Sharif highlighted the importance of enhancing economic cooperation between the two nations.

He also expressed gratitude for Qatar’s continued support on regional and global issues, reiterating Pakistan’s desire to deepen cooperation on multilateral platforms.

Qatar keen to invest in Reko Diq, airports

The prime minister emphasised the vast potential for collaboration in areas such as energy, agriculture, food security, information technology, tourism, and infrastructure development.

He underscored Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies and urged Qatari investors to explore new opportunities within the framework of the government’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

In response, Al Thani conveyed the Qatari leadership’s warm regards and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to further strengthening its economic ties with Pakistan. He noted that the JMC provided an essential platform for assessing the current state of bilateral cooperation and exploring new avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of maintaining close contacts to translate mutual understanding into tangible outcomes, including fostering business-to-business relations and advancing investment projects.

