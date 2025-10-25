Petroleum products: Ogra says working to stop solvent mixing

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has reaffirmed that it is acting strictly within its legal mandate as assigned by the federal government to ensure the elimination of solvent mixing in petroleum products.

Under Section 30 of the Ogra Ordinance, 2002, all licensees are required to furnish information relating to their licensed operations and products.

The Authority’s recent data requisition from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) regarding solvent oil is part of a broader effort to ensure that products meant for industrial use are not diverted or blended with motor gasoline, which compromises quality, consumer safety, and government revenue.

The Ogra remains fully committed to promoting transparency, fair competition, and regulatory compliance in the petroleum sector while safeguarding public interest and ensuring the supply of quality petroleum products across the country, stated the Ogra.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025