BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-25

Ferry service launch likely: Pakistan, Türkiye to explore new avenues of maritime cooperation

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Türkiye have decided to explore new avenues of maritime cooperation, including the possible launch of a ferry service between the two countries and collaboration in shipbuilding, ship operations, and the shipbreaking industry.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Türkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

Both sides agreed on the need to enhance maritime connectivity and strengthen economic linkages through sustainable initiatives that could benefit both nations.

Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry highlighted that Gwadar Port holds immense potential for blue economy-related industries, inviting Turkish investors from the private sector to consider investing in projects based around the port. He said Pakistan is committed to transforming Gwadar into a modern maritime and logistics hub that will facilitate regional trade and contribute significantly to the national economy.

The minister emphasized that cooperation with Türkiye in the maritime domain would not only enhance Pakistan’s technical capacity but also open new channels of regional trade and connectivity. He underlined that Pakistan attaches great importance to its longstanding brotherly relations with Türkiye and looks forward to expanding collaboration beyond traditional sectors into areas such as shipping, logistics, fisheries, and port development.

Turkish Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu expressed his country’s interest in strengthening maritime cooperation with Pakistan and said that the proposal for a ferry service between the two countries would be discussed with Türkiye’s relevant ministry. He noted that such a service could enhance people-to-people ties, tourism, and bilateral trade by providing an affordable and efficient mode of sea transport.

The Turkish minister also announced that a delegation comprising shipowners and port service providers from Türkiye would soon visit Pakistan, with a particular focus on Gwadar Port, to assess potential investment opportunities. He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to modernize its port infrastructure and said Turkish companies were keen to participate in mutually beneficial projects.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry welcomed the announcement and assured full support and facilitation for the visiting Turkish delegation. He reiterated that the government was working diligently to enhance the operational efficiency of Pakistan’s ports, with special emphasis on upgrading facilities at Gwadar to make it a key node for regional trade and industrial growth.

Discussing prospects in the fisheries sector, the maritime minister informed his Turkish counterpart that Pakistan currently holds a 25,000-ton quota for tuna fish. He suggested that Turkish investors could explore the establishment of a value addition and canning plant in Pakistan, which would enable both countries to tap into lucrative export markets for processed seafood.

Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry further announced plans to organize a major maritime conference in Pakistan within the next three months. The event, he said, would bring together local and international stakeholders from the maritime, logistics, and fisheries sectors to discuss investment opportunities and promote regional cooperation.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to deepening Pakistan-Türkiye relations through practical collaboration in maritime affairs, expressing optimism that the partnership would contribute to shared economic prosperity and regional connectivity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan and Turkiye Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry maritime cooperation ferry service

Comments

200 characters

Ferry service launch likely: Pakistan, Türkiye to explore new avenues of maritime cooperation

Cotton production down 34pc

NCL and PEPAC: CCoSOEs okays transition plan for dissolution

Multi Year Tariff mechanism: TESCO, PESCO seek hike in tariffs for five years

PD accused of making irrational RLNG policy decisions

Dar reviews remittances’ flow

FBR mulling replacing TTS with video analytics system

SIFC framework: PM urges Qatari investors to explore opportunities

Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference: PM talks of economic integration

FBR’s whole IT system has ‘collapsed’: FTO

Punjab Agri Marketing Programme: Discrepancies, data gaps hinder verification of outcomes

Read more stories