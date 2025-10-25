Ferry service launch likely: Pakistan, Türkiye to explore new avenues of maritime cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Türkiye have decided to explore new avenues of maritime cooperation, including the possible launch of a ferry service between the two countries and collaboration in shipbuilding, ship operations, and the shipbreaking industry.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Türkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

Both sides agreed on the need to enhance maritime connectivity and strengthen economic linkages through sustainable initiatives that could benefit both nations.

Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry highlighted that Gwadar Port holds immense potential for blue economy-related industries, inviting Turkish investors from the private sector to consider investing in projects based around the port. He said Pakistan is committed to transforming Gwadar into a modern maritime and logistics hub that will facilitate regional trade and contribute significantly to the national economy.

The minister emphasized that cooperation with Türkiye in the maritime domain would not only enhance Pakistan’s technical capacity but also open new channels of regional trade and connectivity. He underlined that Pakistan attaches great importance to its longstanding brotherly relations with Türkiye and looks forward to expanding collaboration beyond traditional sectors into areas such as shipping, logistics, fisheries, and port development.

Turkish Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu expressed his country’s interest in strengthening maritime cooperation with Pakistan and said that the proposal for a ferry service between the two countries would be discussed with Türkiye’s relevant ministry. He noted that such a service could enhance people-to-people ties, tourism, and bilateral trade by providing an affordable and efficient mode of sea transport.

The Turkish minister also announced that a delegation comprising shipowners and port service providers from Türkiye would soon visit Pakistan, with a particular focus on Gwadar Port, to assess potential investment opportunities. He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to modernize its port infrastructure and said Turkish companies were keen to participate in mutually beneficial projects.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry welcomed the announcement and assured full support and facilitation for the visiting Turkish delegation. He reiterated that the government was working diligently to enhance the operational efficiency of Pakistan’s ports, with special emphasis on upgrading facilities at Gwadar to make it a key node for regional trade and industrial growth.

Discussing prospects in the fisheries sector, the maritime minister informed his Turkish counterpart that Pakistan currently holds a 25,000-ton quota for tuna fish. He suggested that Turkish investors could explore the establishment of a value addition and canning plant in Pakistan, which would enable both countries to tap into lucrative export markets for processed seafood.

Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry further announced plans to organize a major maritime conference in Pakistan within the next three months. The event, he said, would bring together local and international stakeholders from the maritime, logistics, and fisheries sectors to discuss investment opportunities and promote regional cooperation.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to deepening Pakistan-Türkiye relations through practical collaboration in maritime affairs, expressing optimism that the partnership would contribute to shared economic prosperity and regional connectivity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025