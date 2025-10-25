BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
Recovery of NCCIA Deputy Director: Police given 7 more days by IHC

Terence J Sigamony Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 07:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted seven more days to police to locate the deputy director of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), who was allegedly abducted earlier this month from the federal capital.

A single bench of Justice Muhammad Azam Khan on Friday heard a petition filed by Rozina Usman, the wife of the missing Deputy Director of NCCIA Muhammad Usman.

The petitioner has alleged that four armed individuals abducted her husband on October 14. In a previous hearing, the court had granted the police a three-day deadline to find the missing official.

During the hearing, Justice Azam inquired from police, “What is the progress as you were given three days to trace Usman?”

District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Legal, Sajid Cheema, informed that investigations were “underway” and that the senior superintendent of police was overseeing the matter. He revealed that the missing deputy director had been investigating the high-profile “Ducky Bhai” case involving popular YouTuber SaadurRehman. He further told, “The rest of the people investigating this case are also missing.”

DSP Cheema also revealed that according to data available until October 18, Rozina Usman was in Lahore, and then she came to Islamabad. He said that her last known address was Empress Road in Lahore, after which her phone was switched off. “When the investigating officer went to her house, he reported that the house was locked,” Cheema told the court.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Rizwan Abbasi, countered this, vehemently asserting that his client, Rozina Usman, was now also “missing” after filing the plea in the IHC. Abbasi claimed that the last call the petitioner received was a threat demanding she withdraw her petition.

“If she did go, did she go there willingly?” Abbasi asked the court. “A person was kidnapped from the federal capital; ten days have passed,” he added, and expressed frustration over the lack of progress.

The police official also informed the court that the NCCIA official’s last location was traced to Islamabad’s F-6 sector.

