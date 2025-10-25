Non-Muslim countries: Murree Brewery allowed to export beer products

KARACHI: Murree Brewery Company Limited has received official permission to export its beer products to non-Muslim countries, marking a major development for Pakistan’s oldest beverage manufacturer.

The company disclosed the update during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Corporate Briefing Session (CBS).

A dedicated export department has been established to pursue this opportunity, though officials noted that export volumes remain minimal at present. Murree Brewery said it expects its beer exports to gain momentum gradually over the next three to four years, as the global beer market is currently oversupplied and the company is re-entering international markets after several decades.

At present, the company’s non-alcoholic exports exceed those of alcoholic beverages, generating an estimated US$30,000 per month. Management clarified that the beer export permission applies exclusively to Murree Brewery, while the Chinese joint venture brewery has not been granted similar export rights. The government has not issued any blanket approval for alcoholic beverage exports.

Murree Brewery also confirmed that it has received approval from the Excise Department for a 10–15 percent price increase on its products. During FY25, the company undertook capital expenditures (capex) worth Rs1.5 billion, which included investments across multiple projects and the installation of a new glass furnace, typically replaced every 10 to 11 years.

The company reported maintaining a high cash balance to support working capital needs, ongoing capex, and potential contingencies such as pending legal cases. Production, however, was temporarily disrupted for three days during FY25 due to a political party strike, the management added.

