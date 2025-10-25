BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
TLP formally notified as banned organisation

Fazal Sher Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 06:53am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday formally notified the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as a banned organisation under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the government has “reasonable grounds to believe” that the TLP is “engaged in terrorism” and is “concerned in acts of terrorism.” “In exercise of powers conferred under Section 11B(1)(a) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (XXVII of 1997), the federal government hereby orders that TLP be placed in the First Schedule to the said Act as a proscribed organisation,” the notification stated.

The decision follows the federal cabinet’s approval of a proposal to ban the group, days after its nationwide protests over Gaza.

The move was approved during a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on a recommendation forwarded by the Punjab government.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said the cabinet “unanimously” endorsed the proposal to outlaw the group.

