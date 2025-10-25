LCCI chief, P@SHA delegates discuss challenges in IT sector

LAHORE: A 30-member tech industry delegation led by Vice Chairman, Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Raheel Iqbal called on the President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Faheem ur Rehman Saigol, to discuss opportunities and challenges in Pakistan’s IT sector. The delegation included Sadia Rana, Nasir Ali, and Ali Ahmad.

LCCI President Faheem ur Rehman Saigol emphasised that Pakistan’s IT sector holds immense potential and can play a crucial role in driving economic growth. He said that to fully harness this potential, the government must ensure a conducive environment, faster internet connectivity, promotion of AI-related initiatives, and access to quality IT hardware.

He noted that Pakistan’s large youth population, particularly those aged between 15 and 30, represents a valuable human resource that can significantly contribute to national progress if properly equipped with IT skills.

“Our youth is our biggest asset, and their involvement in the IT sector can change the economic landscape of Pakistan,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, P@SHA Vice Chairman Raheel Iqbal said that while there is growing interest among young people to join the IT field, a lack of guidance and structured skill development remains a major barrier. He shared that P@SHA has developed an IT-related curriculum for the government to help bridge this gap.

He emphasised the need for Higher Education Commission (HEC)-level reforms to align educational programmes with industry requirements. “The youth is the raw material of the IT industry, and their talent needs to be refined through proper training and exposure,” he said. Raheel Iqbal also revealed that Google is set to open its office in Pakistan, terming it a major development for the country’s IT ecosystem.

