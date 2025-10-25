IPAK Group profit surges sevenfold to Rs704m

KARACHI: IPAK Group has posted a robust financial performance for the first quarter ended September 30, 2025, with its consolidated profit after tax soaring sevenfold to Rs 704 million, compared to Rs 91 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) also climbed sharply to Rs 1.14, up from Rs 0.35, reflecting the group’s enhanced operational efficiency and cost discipline.

Consolidated sales rose 33 percent year-on-year to Rs10.19 billion, driven by stronger demand and higher capacity utilization across its BoPP, CPP, and BoPET film lines. Gross profit jumped 73 percent to Rs1.76 billion, while operating profit surged 83 percent to Rs 1.43 billion, supported by improved margins and effective cost management. The group also reported a 14 percent reduction in finance costs, owing to better working capital management and lower borrowing rates.

Exports continued to be a key growth engine, increasing 52 percent to Rs 2.43 billion, representing 25 percent of total sales, compared to Rs 1.59 billion in the same quarter last year.

On a standalone basis, IPAK Limited reported a net profit of Rs 183 million, up from Rs 20 million in Q1 FY2025 — a more than nine-fold increase — despite a modest decline in standalone sales to Rs 2.95 billion from Rs 3.43 billion a year earlier. The company said the turnaround reflected success in optimizing domestic operations and improving product mix quality.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025