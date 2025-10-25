BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
Dr Azra vows to make Sindh polio-free by 2026

N H Zuberi Published 25 Oct, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has said that polio workers are the true heroes who continue their tireless efforts, going door-to-door to administer polio drops to children despite challenging circumstances.

She said that the eradication of polio remains the government’s top priority and a national responsibility, expressing her resolve to make Sindh a polio-free province by 2026. Addressing a graceful ceremony organized by the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for Polio Eradication Sindh at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Karachi, to mark World Polio Day 2025, Dr. Pechuho paid rich tribute to all polio workers, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), and District Health Officers (DHOs) for their dedicated services.

“If the same level of commitment and cooperation continues, we will, God willing, make Sindh a polio-free province by 2026,” she said, adding that polio workers serve humanity selflessly, often at great personal risk.

The minister appealed to parents to ensure that their children receive polio drops during every campaign. “Children with weaker immunity are more vulnerable to the virus. Parents must understand that even apparently healthy children can be affected,” she said.

“It is the duty of every parent to protect their children by ensuring they are vaccinated so that no child remains unprotected.” Dr. Pechuho reaffirmed that the Sindh government remains fully committed to eradicating polio from the province.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary Health Rehan Baloch, Provincial EOC Coordinator Irshad Sodhar, Chairman Polio Plus Committee Aziz Memon, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, partner organizations, health officials, and frontline polio workers. The event also featured a tableau performance by children, followed by the distribution of appreciation certificates to outstanding workers.

Dr. Pechuho further said that due to the relentless efforts of health workers, the number of polio cases in Sindh has dropped significantly. “We must remain determined to celebrate a Polio-Free Day next year,” she remarked, adding that with continued dedication, Pakistan will soon become a polio-free nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

