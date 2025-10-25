WASA survey App launches under Digital Punjab Vision

LAHORE: In a major step towards modernizing the province’s water and sanitation management, the Punjab Housing Department has launched the ‘Punjab WASA Survey App’ under the “Digital Punjab Vision” of the provincial government.

According to a spokesperson for the Housing Department, the initiative - introduced on the directions of Secretary Housing Noorul Amin Mengal - aims to ensure transparent and data-driven monitoring of field operations across all WASA agencies in Punjab.

The App is equipped with features such as field monitoring, geo-tagging, real-time data recording, and automated analytical reporting. It will enable survey teams to assess water tariffs for commercial consumers in accordance with prevailing laws, while reports from all WASA agencies will be accessible through a centralized digital dashboard.

A housing department spokesperson said that WASA Lahore’s IT experts had developed the modern survey App to enhance efficiency and transparency in field operations. The integration of real-time data is expected to support evidence-based decision-making and improve public service delivery.

The spokesperson added that all WASA agencies in Punjab are being integrated with modern technology to strengthen their institutional performance and responsiveness.

