Medical and Dental College Admission Test: Universities advised to review, implement required arrangements

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has advised all universities conducting the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) taking place on October 26 to thoroughly review and implement all required arrangements to ensure the fair, transparent, and secure conduct of the MDCAT examination.

The directions were passed by President, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Dr Rizwan Taj, while chairing a meeting along with the Registrar of the PMDC, the Head of the Examination Department, and Vice Chancellors of the exam conducting universities, during which the universities were advised to review and ensure all necessary examination arrangements of MDCAT 2025.

Examination venues must be equipped with proper seating arrangements and adequate facilities to accommodate all candidates comfortably. Security measures must be strengthened through the installation of jammers to block the use of unauthorized electronic gadgets and devices.

Furthermore, universities are instructed to make appropriate arrangements for heating or cooling of the examination halls according to weather conditions and to ensure that drinking water is readily available to all candidates. Suitable space must also be arranged for parents and guardians as a waiting area during the examination.

Universities shall provide bubble sheets with carbon copies to the candidates and must ensure complete secrecy and confidentiality of all question papers. Question papers shall be opened only in the presence of witnesses to maintain transparency.

After the conclusion of the examination, all bubble sheets must be collected promptly and kept in a safe and secured location. The original examination papers of the MDCAT-2025 shall be retained by the respective universities for a minimum period of twelve (12) months from the date of the result declaration.

The President emphasised that the results of the MDCAT-2025 should be compiled and declared as soon as possible by one week from the date of the examination. A comprehensive post-hoc analysis report must be prepared and submitted within ten (10) days of the announcement of the final results.

In the interest of transparency, the official answer key shall be uploaded and displayed on the university’s official website immediately after the examination. Additionally, universities must provide a facility for the re-checking of marks within three (03) days following the announcement of the results.

For the smooth functioning of the overall process, the admission process will start, for which the provincial authorities and admitting universities have full responsibility. They must conclude the admissions by 28th February 2026, The PMDC has no role in the admission process and it is a provincial universities matter.

All universities were advised to adhere to these guidelines and ensure that all processes related to the MDCAT-2025 are conducted with utmost fairness, confidentiality, and efficiency.

