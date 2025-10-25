BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-25

Manufacturing of EVs: SMEDA plans to promote sub-contracting in SME sector

Recorder Report Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 07:15am

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is taking measures to promote subcontracting in SME sector for gearing up manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Pakistan.

The initiative has been undertaken under SMEDA’s Vendor Development Program and is in line with the Government of Pakistan’s new Electric Vehicle Policy 2025-30.

Socrat Aman Rana, Chief Executive Officer of SMEDA, assured full support to e-vehicle manufacturers in developing a robust subcontracting network within the MSME sector.

He made this assurance during a meeting with representatives of China’s BAIC Group, actively engaged in introducing and localizing EV technology in Pakistan. Senior officials of SMEDA also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had revitalized SMEDA to accelerate the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises across the country. In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, SMEDA is prioritizing subcontracting promotion, particularly in the automobile and textile sectors, to enhance growth of MSMEs, he added.

He emphasized that SMEDA will extend comprehensive support to e-vehicle manufacturers in building a strong vendor network through MSMEs, while relevant trade bodies such as the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) will also be engaged in the process.

The initiative is expected to open new avenues for technology transfer, local capacity building and sustainable industrial development within Pakistan’s growing electric vehicle ecosystem.

It is notable that the BAIC group of China plans to set up an E-Vehicle manufacturing unit in Faisalabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

auto sector Smeda SME Sector EVs EV sector Electric Vehicle Policy

Comments

200 characters

Manufacturing of EVs: SMEDA plans to promote sub-contracting in SME sector

Cotton production down 34pc

NCL and PEPAC: CCoSOEs okays transition plan for dissolution

Multi Year Tariff mechanism: TESCO, PESCO seek hike in tariffs for five years

PD accused of making irrational RLNG policy decisions

Dar reviews remittances’ flow

FBR mulling replacing TTS with video analytics system

SIFC framework: PM urges Qatari investors to explore opportunities

Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference: PM talks of economic integration

FBR’s whole IT system has ‘collapsed’: FTO

Punjab Agri Marketing Programme: Discrepancies, data gaps hinder verification of outcomes

Read more stories