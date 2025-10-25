BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
PM vows to complete major infrastructure projects

Recorder Report Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 07:19am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to completing major infrastructure projects, stressing that there would be no compromise on these critical national priorities.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Shaheen Chowk Underpass, he highlighted that such developments would not only improve traffic flow in Islamabad but also enhance Pakistan’s global image.

He commended the swift pace of development and maintained that the timely completion of these projects would ensure a positive representation of Islamabad and Pakistan, particularly in the context of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, scheduled to be hosted in the capital.

“The rapid execution of these projects will not only beautify Islamabad but also ensure the city is prepared to showcase Pakistan’s organizational excellence at the SCO summit,” he added.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for the underpass, which is expected to alleviate traffic pressure on the heavily congested Margalla Road.

During the ceremony, he was briefed on the project’s scope and anticipated benefits.

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, who also spoke at the event, highlighted the traffic challenges on Margalla Road and the relief the underpass would provide.

He further announced that work on the Eleventh Avenue project would soon commence, with other significant projects – including the Kashmir Chowk Underpass – set to follow.

“These initiatives are designed with the SCO summit in mind, and over the next year, we aim to transform Islamabad into a modern, world-class city with enhanced infrastructure and aesthetics,” Naqvi said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SCO PM Shehbaz Sharif infrastructure projects Mohsin Naqvi Shaheen Chowk underpass

