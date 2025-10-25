Project Manager in PSEB: PAC’s body examines audit objection on irregular appointment

ISLAMABAD: In its meeting on Friday, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)’s sub-committee examined an audit objection concerning the irregular appointment of a Project Manager in the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Information Technology.

The Secretary of IT informed the committee that the appointment was made in 2003 and had not yet been regularized. However, the officer concerned was dismissed in November 2021. According to the Secretary, a fact-finding inquiry had also been conducted regarding the matter.

Audit officials informed the committee that an inquiry had been completed in 2017 as well, which recommended the determination of responsibility, but this was not implemented. The audit officials stated that the appointment violated rules on both occasions.

Convener of the Committee, Shahida Akhtar Ali, remarked that she did not believe any practical action had been taken in this matter. The committee disposed of the audit objection after issuing clear directions for the future.

Audit objections related to the Ministry of Housing and Works were also considered during the meeting, where the committee expressed grave concern over the non-recovery of Rs 6 million in rent for Federal Lodges and Hostels by the Estate Office. The Secretary of the Housing and Works clarified that rules are now being changed, and payment will be collected in advance going forward.

He added that the Ministry also has the authority to effect deductions through the AG (Accountant General) Office, which could make recovery possible. The committee directed the Ministry to ensure the immediate recovery of all outstanding dues.

The Convener of the Committee pointed out that some government residences are being rented out on ‘private rent’, which is against the rules.

The Secretary of the Housing Ministry responded that 70 percent of the survey has been completed, and action is underway to eliminate illegal encroachments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025