Minister chairs QMMB meeting, approves renovation projects

KARACHI: The 100th meeting of the Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB) was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khichi, here at the Quaid’s Mausoleum.

The meeting marked a historic milestone, along with the decision to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with nationwide zeal and enthusiasm.

Speaking at the occasion, Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan said, “This year marks a monumental occasion for the nation. Under the special directives of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, commemorative ceremonies will be held across the country to honour the Founder of Pakistan and his unparalleled contributions.”

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the resumption of the Board’s meeting and appreciated the efforts of all members for their commitment to preserving the sanctity and heritage of the Mazar-e-Quaid.

During the meeting, the Board discussed several key agenda items, including the relocation of the old chandelier from the Quaid’s Mausoleum to the National Museum of Pakistan. The Board also approved the painting and restoration work on the dome ceiling of the main mausoleum building, with the Minister advising that the renovation be carried out carefully to preserve the original structure.

Further discussions focused on enhancing the visitor experience and social media outreach of Mazar-e-Quaid to attract more visitors, as well as reviewing the development of the peripheral area and the revamping of Aiwan-e-Nawadrat-e-Quaid-i-Azam (Quaid’s Museum).

The Board also approved honoraria for QMMB employees in recognition of their services.

The meeting concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony led by Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Board members to commemorate the 100th meeting of the Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board. “It is our collective responsibility to preserve the Quaid’s legacy and ensure that future generations remain inspired by his vision for Pakistan,” the Minister added.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State Huzaifa Rehman, Secretary National Heritage and Literary Division Asad Rehman Gilani, and Chairperson BISP Senator Rubina Khalid. The Chief Secretary Sindh was represented by the Secretary Coordination.

