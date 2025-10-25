BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-25

Meezan Bank, Mastercard conclude campaign

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: Meezan Bank in collaboration with Mastercard has successfully concluded the “Spend Big, Win Big” cross-border spending campaign.

The initiative encouraged customers to use their Meezan Mastercard Debit Cards for international transactions, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to promoting secure and Shariah-compliant global payment solutions.

The campaign concluded with an event celebrating the winners, who received a range of exciting prizes, including a hybrid car, electric bikes, smart devices, Umrah packages, and shopping and dining vouchers.

The event was attended by senior management from Meezan Bank, including Dr. Syed Amir Ali, Deputy CEO, Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Group Head Consumer Finance, and Abid Malik, Head of Cards, Unsecured Business and New Initiatives, along with Arslan Khan, Country Head, Mastercard Pakistan.

Ahmed Ali Siddiqui highlighted the campaign’s role in driving international digital transactions through Meezan Mastercard Debit Cards, contributing to the growing adoption of cashless payments among customers, while Arslan Khan emphasized Mastercard’s dedication to providing secure and seamless global payment solutions.

