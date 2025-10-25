BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
PM calls for united push to confront polio challenge

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 25 Oct, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday issued a stark warning over the country’s ongoing struggle with polio, urging both authorities and frontline workers to redouble their efforts in eradicating the debilitating disease.

Speaking at a ceremony marking World Polio Day, he called for a united push to confront the disease head-on. “Let’s brace ourselves, accept the challenge, and begin running towards the finish line to secure the victory we all desperately seek,” he said, stressing the urgency of the situation.

Sharif’s remarks came as he pointed out that Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan are the last remaining polio-endemic countries in the world.

“If the entire world can become polio-free, except for Pakistan and Afghanistan, it is a moment for deep introspection,” he remarked.

The prime minister praised the resilience of the polio workers, presenting shields of appreciation to honour their courage and tireless efforts.

“The nation owes a great debt of gratitude to all of them,” Sharif said, emphasising the sacrifices made by workers, many of whom have risked their lives in high-risk areas to ensure that children receive the vaccine.

Sharif also acknowledged the vital role of international partners in the effort, thanking Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his generous contribution of nearly half a billion dollars, in collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This funding is expected to support the fight against polio over the coming years.

“This window of opportunity is limited, and we cannot afford to squander it,” Sharif warned. “Time and tide wait for no one.”

The ceremony was attended by several senior officials, including Federal Minister for National Health Services Mustafa Kamal, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Polio Focal Person Ayesha Farooq, as well as representatives from international organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

