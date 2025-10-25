BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
BOP 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.34%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CPHL 89.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
DGKC 234.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.61%)
FCCL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.46%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.18%)
GCIL 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.33%)
HUBC 213.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-7.4%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.63%)
MLCF 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.77%)
NBP 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-1.89%)
PAEL 54.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.4%)
PIBTL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
POWER 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PPL 196.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.79%)
PREMA 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.82%)
PRL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.07%)
SNGP 134.30 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (3.55%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.47%)
TPLP 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
TREET 33.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.37%)
TRG 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.26%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-25

Business facilitation, FBR: FPCCI commends steps aimed at addressing challenges

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) commended the practical measures discussed during the recent meeting of the committee established by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to address key challenges in business facilitation and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issues.

The session, convened under the auspices of SIFC, marked a significant step toward streamlining taxation for Pakistan’s business community and fostering an investor-friendly environment.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Acting President of FPCCI, led the private sector delegation, representing the collective voice of chambers of commerce and industry from across Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Quetta, Sarhad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Haripur.

On the government side, Minister of State for Finance, Bilal Azhar Kayani, chaired the proceedings, with participation from senior representatives of SIFC, FBR, and key ministries including Commerce, Industries, Petroleum, and Power.

The interactive session built on ongoing engagements between the government and business leaders, focusing on practical solutions to ease of doing business hurdles. Participants highlighted the SIFC’s pivotal role in driving policy reforms and building investor confidence amid economic recovery efforts.

Magoon said, “We appreciate the government’s commitment to collaborative dialogue, as evidenced by this meeting. Under Kayani’s leadership, we have seen tangible progress in addressing longstanding FBR-related concerns, such as phased implementation of e-invoicing, clarifications on input tax adjustments under Sections 8B and 40B of the Sales Tax Act, and streamlined processes for sales tax and income tax compliance. These developments align with FPCCI’s advocacy for a consultative approach that prioritizes business growth over punitive measures.”

Acting President of FPCCI, emphasized the need to control the abuse of Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS); downward rationalization of the electricity tariff for the industry as promised by the government and reducing human interaction in Inland Revenue (IR) in FBR, on the lines of faceless system in customs, in order to minimize maladministration and addressing grievances of the business community.

The meeting acknowledged recent advancements, including the reversal of several harsh budgetary provisions from the Finance Bill 2025-26, such as restrictions under Section 37A of the Sales Tax Act and Section 21(s) of the Income Tax Act.

Business leaders expressed relief over FBR’s assurances against unilateral changes to tax policies without stakeholder input, emphasizing the need for continued phased rollouts to accommodate ground realities faced by micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Kayani reiterated the government’s resolve to swiftly resolve bottlenecks, ordering immediate actions to enhance operational efficiency and reduce compliance burdens. He underscored SIFC’s mandate to act as a single-window facilitator, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision for $100 billion in exports and sustainable economic revival.

Zaki Aijaz, VP FPCCI, maintained that FPCCI remains optimistic that these initiatives will catalyze foreign direct investment (FDI) in priority sectors like agriculture, minerals, IT, energy, and defense. The federation calls for sustained momentum, including further consultations on customs digitalization, tariff rationalization, and energy cost reductions, to fully harness Pakistan’s export potential.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI FBR SIFC Saquib Fayyaz Magoon

Comments

200 characters

Business facilitation, FBR: FPCCI commends steps aimed at addressing challenges

Cotton production down 34pc

NCL and PEPAC: CCoSOEs okays transition plan for dissolution

Multi Year Tariff mechanism: TESCO, PESCO seek hike in tariffs for five years

PD accused of making irrational RLNG policy decisions

Dar reviews remittances’ flow

FBR mulling replacing TTS with video analytics system

SIFC framework: PM urges Qatari investors to explore opportunities

Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference: PM talks of economic integration

FBR’s whole IT system has ‘collapsed’: FTO

Punjab Agri Marketing Programme: Discrepancies, data gaps hinder verification of outcomes

Read more stories