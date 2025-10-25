BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
Punjab govt decides to eradicate arms, smuggling culture

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2025 05:54am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the fourth extraordinary meeting on law and order, in which important decisions were taken to make Punjab free from weapons. Punjab Government decided to completely eradicate arms and smuggling culture from the province by introducing new laws on drone policing, integrated security and arms regulation.

It decided to re-examine and strictly scrutinize 01 million licensed weapons across the province by introducing Punjab Surrender of Illegal Arms Act 2025, which will be implemented in three phases including return of weapons, their destruction and enforcement of arms laws. Illegal arms holders in Punjab were directed to return their weapons within 15 days, and a complete check of licensed arms will be conducted across the province very soon.

A complete check of arms issued in Punjab will be conducted. The owner and issuer of licensed arms will be verified. It was also decided in the meeting that federal arms license holders in Punjab will also be checked and Punjab government will contact the federal government for their verification.

Punjab Government decided in the meeting that only police personnels and registered security guards will be allowed to possess weapons. Private security companies will be registered in Punjab under effective regulations.

