Punjab PA session adjourned

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly session was adjourned until Monday, October 27, at 2:00 pm after the government failed to complete the quorum on Friday. Panel of Chairperson Samiullah Khan adjourned the proceedings following a point of order raised by opposition member Sheikh Imtiaz regarding the lack of quorum.

The session began after a delay of one hour and fifty minutes, with Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan presiding over the proceedings.

Speaking to media outside the Punjab Assembly, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan addressed concerns about Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), stating that characterizing it solely as a religious party is not accurate, as elements of extremism are evident in its conduct.

“While I am not in favour of banning any party, when any party engages in public violence, attacks on police, or damages property, such behaviour requires serious consideration,” the Speaker said. He emphasized that violent actions are unacceptable regardless of which party commits them, and the state must ensure public protection while remaining within the bounds of law and the constitution.

The Speaker also discussed Afghanistan’s role in regional stability, stating that where there is a breach of trust, problems arise. “As a responsible state, Afghanistan should not give free rein to non-state elements. If those elements are engaged in such activities, the Doha Agreement should be strictly enforced,” he said.

He emphasized Pakistan’s desire for peace and development in the region, noting that the country’s forces and nation have responded to war hysteria in a calculated and professional manner.

Addressing India’s alleged interference, the Speaker claimed that India is attempting to use Afghanistan as a proxy, but Pakistan possesses the capability to confront such conspiracies. He noted that Pakistan provided refuge to Afghan refugees for a long time, but if problems persist, the state will have to take appropriate action.

Speaker Khan stated that Punjab Assembly laws have been formulated according to the National Assembly model. “If any law gives someone excessive power, I am against it. The rights of public representation should not be affected, which is why I restored three members yesterday,” he explained.

During question hour, government member Raja Shaukat Bhatti pointed out the absence of the Secretary and officers from the Department of Housing, Urban Development, and Public Health Engineering. The Speaker directed the Parliamentary Secretary to summon the Secretary and Special Secretary, expressing his displeasure at their absence. He subsequently adjourned the session for 10 minutes.

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Moinuddin Riaz Qureshi spoke to media outside the assembly, emphasizing the critical importance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the serious situation on the Afghan border, where an operation is currently under way requiring public support.

Qureshi revealed that the KP Chief Minister travelled to Bannu to meet with the PTI founder but was denied access. He characterized this denial as being against democratic principles and demanded that the meeting be allowed immediately. He also disclosed that Aleema Khan’s national identity card has been blocked by authorities.

The opposition leader repeatedly raised concerns about the wheat scandal, reporting that wheat prices have reached Rs 400 per maund, while tomato prices have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels.

Qureshi demonstrated his protest in the assembly by waving a packet of tomatoes. “I will continue to raise my voice against this poor governance in the assembly,” he declared, demanding that a judicial commission be established to investigate all issues in the province.

Qureshi asserted that the Local Government Bill is against both the public and the law, announcing that after consultation with senior leadership, they will challenge the Local Government Act in the court next week.

Addressing Lahore’s severe air pollution, Qureshi warned that the city’s Air Quality Index will reach fifteen hundred in the coming days. He suggested that a judicial commission should be formed first before any decision regarding a ban on religious parties is made.

Opposition Leader Qureshi severely criticized the government’s performance in the house, expressing serious concerns about the deterioration of health facilities in Punjab, rising inflation, and administrative failures.

He revealed that 15 to 20 newborn babies died two months ago at DHQ Pakpattan, pointing out that health facilities in Punjab are in a state of decline. “The health sector is a fundamental responsibility of the government, but the government has completely failed in this regard,” he stated.

Regarding the wheat scandal, Qureshi revealed that wheat purchased at Rs 200 per maund is now being sold for 3,800 rupees.

