World Development Information Day: Punjab has entered into new era of swift, modern development: CM Maryam

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Development Information Day said that observance of this day reaffirms Punjab government’s commitment to improve quality of people’s lives through sustainable development and effective communication.

She stated that public awareness about the need for development is a positive and encouraging trend, adding that Punjab has entered into a new era of swift and modern development. She emphasized that sustainable progress and effective information dissemination play a vital role in uplifting communities and enhancing their living standards.

The CM, while highlighting ongoing initiatives, said that for the first time in Punjab’s history, construction, renovation and rehabilitation of 3,000 healthcare centres and hospitals set a remarkable record. “Similarly, construction and repair of over 20,000 roads within a short span of time stands as undeniable evidence of the province’s swift progress in every sector,” she added.

She added that projects such as ‘Suthra Punjab’, 1,100 Electric Buses and ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programmes are shining examples of development-oriented communication and good governance in the province. She underscored that ensuring access to quality healthcare, education and modern transport infrastructure is the key to achieving comprehensive development goals.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif further noted that public information and awareness are central to driving economic growth and positive social transformation. She appreciated Information Department for its commendable services in promoting public awareness and communicating Punjab government’s development agenda effectively. “By empowering people with knowledge and awareness, we are building a foundation for inclusive growth and prosperity across Punjab,” she concluded.

