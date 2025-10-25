BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
Journalists’ Housing Society Lahore: Punjab govt determined to provide dignified facilities: Azma

Published 25 Oct, 2025 05:54am

LAHORE: An important meeting, chaired by Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari was held to review key issues and development plans related to the Journalist Housing Society Lahore and the welfare of journalists.

During the meeting, it was decided that the auction of the society’s commercial areas will be carried out through the Lahore Development Authority under the supervision of the Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation (PJHF), ensuring complete transparency. The architectural team of LDA will visit the site and prepare development proposals to guarantee high-quality and transparent completion of ongoing projects.Representatives from LDA, WASA, and PHA gave a comprehensive briefing on the progress of development works in the Lahore Press Club Housing Scheme.

Azma Bokhari directed that all development projects must be completed within the stipulated timeframe, maintaining the highest standards of quality and transparency. She emphasised that the Punjab government is fully committed to providing journalists with dignified, secure, and modern residential facilities. She further instructed LDA to formulate a transparent policy ensuring fair and efficient utilization of available resources.

