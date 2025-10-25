Managing our traffic

Where there is traffic there will be traffic accidents but some countries manage their traffic better than others, resulting in less accidents and, consequently, less loss of life and property. Here in Karachi it is usually a free-for-all with resultant almost daily loss of lives and destruction of property. There have been many studies on why traffic accidents happen and over the years it has been estimated that traffic accidents occur mainly due to reckless driving, speeding, poor road conditions, driver fatigue and inadequate traffic management.

As far as reckless driving is concerned, we seem to be world champions in that. Top of the class are the motorcycle drivers, who are also the most vulnerable but continue their death defying feats of weaving in and out of traffic without proper signals or anticipating the moves of other traffic on the road with them.

Traffic signals or one-way signs mean nothing to them and they become doubly dangerous during night time as most of them do not have lights or indicators, so it is mostly at the last moment that other traffic realises their presence in close proximity; usually, too late and with tragic and disastrous consequences.

There are always campaigns to encourage motorcycle drivers to wear helmets but there are no campaigns to ensure that they are well lighted when driving on the road at night and in a position to indicate their intentions about their sudden turns and bursts of overtaking.

It is not that the four-wheelers are in any better shape. Most of them have lights that make you almost blind when they position themselves behind you and bathe you in these lights accompanied by incessant honking that can drive you crazy. Top of the list are of course the heavy duty dumpers, water tankers and similar vehicles who have over the years killed countless on our roads and usually get out on bail few hours after they have extinguished a life.

The main reason for fatalities is of course over-speeding but there is no check on speeding which is not an issue for our traffic police at all. In most developed countries speeding is a central issue and the traffic police dedicate their resources and manpower to curb speeding through hefty fines and even the cancellation of your driving license.

As far as road conditions are concerned, the less said the better. The conditions of various roads almost remain constant in spite of announcements about their well-being because there seems to be no coordination between various government departments, so when one has repaired and proudly announced the renovation of a road it is already being dug up by another department who too will announce their work proudly while it is being dug up by a third department.

Another factor contributing to traffic accidents is driver fatigue and I think this is a very serious issue at least as far as the drivers of heavy-duty vehicles are concerned. Reportedly, not only is there fatigue, but also the use of various drugs to keep the drivers going that adds to the tally of accidents and loss of life. In developed countries, not only are the drivers of heavy and cross-country vehicles allowed to work for restricted hours, but also entitled to rest at motels and rest houses after they have completed their designated hours of driving. Tragically, there is no such arrangement, which even results in accidents like the one in which a helper of a drivers went to sleep behind his own vehicle and the driver ran over him in the morning.

Lastly, let us have a word about traffic management. This is not the best in our country. In most developed countries the police are well equipped and usually there is no separate traffic police department or wing, but one force handling all the tasks or responsibilities in relation to traffic and crime.

It is a well-equipped force with highly educated officers and staff. The whole system is well computerized and everyone has a valid driving licence, so when a police officer stops you for a traffic violation he can glance over your entire history, including previous violations and even a criminal record if you have one and are wanted by the police. The police are well trained to overcome by force, if necessary, any criminal they come across and thus law and order as a whole gets a boost.

Over the years I have watched with amusement the announcement of ‘traffic week’ and other such events and weeks without any perceptible change in traffic or law and order. What is required is substantial changes and improvement in all spheres of traffic management if we desire any substantial improvement in the present situation.

