Breaking the cycle of false accusations

EDITORIAL: The misuse of blasphemy laws remains one of the most pressing human rights concerns in Pakistan today. Intended to protect religious sentiment, these laws have, unfortunately, become instruments of persecution, often exploited to settle personal vendettas, seize property, or resolve professional rivalries.

Their abuse has led to the loss of many innocent lives, prolonged detentions for others, and a growing climate of fear and religious intolerance that threatens the very fabric of our society. Countless individuals—many from minority communities, but also Muslims—have suffered violence and incarceration under false blasphemy accusations.

In most cases, mob justice overrides due process. A mere allegation, without investigation or evidence, can endanger a person’s life. The brutal lynching of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot is a harrowing example. Accused without credible proof, he was murdered by a frenzied mob. Similarly, Mashal Khan, a university student in Mardan, was beaten to death by fellow students over allegations that were later proven false.

These tragedies are not isolated incidents but reflect a broader pattern of mob violence, emboldened by impunity and fanned by extremist narratives. Groups such as Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have repeatedly used blasphemy allegations as tools for political and ideological intimidation, often targeting minorities and vulnerable individuals.

The real danger lies not only in the false accusations themselves but also in the collective silence and fear they generate. Justice is rarely served. Lawyers are reluctant to defend the accused, and judges and witnesses often face threats to their safety. The TLP’s recent violent confrontation with the state may finally be prompting a much-needed reassessment of the situation in Islamabad.

Against this backdrop, a recent symposium titled “Interfaith Harmony and Fundamental Rights—A Constitutional Imperative”, jointly organised by the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan and the Federal Judicial Academy, brought a welcome focus to the issue. Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, speaking at the event, rightly reminded the nation that the essence of Islam lies in peace, compassion, and respect for all humanity.

Also at the symposium, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar announced that procedural safeguards are being developed to prevent misuse of the blasphemy laws and to ensure timely justice. While no specific measures were outlined, the announcement is an encouraging step.

The existing Islamic Hudood laws already include a critical safeguard: if an accusation is proven false, the accuser is subject to the same punishment intended for the accused. Enforcing this principle in blasphemy cases could act as a powerful deterrent.

However, legislation alone is insufficient. The proposed legal reforms must be implemented rigorously, supported by public education campaigns and efforts to create a safe environment for courts to function independently and without fear. Blasphemy is a deeply sensitive matter and must never be weaponised. Upholding the rule of law, protecting human life, and ensuring the rights of all citizens—especially the vulnerable—are not merely democratic ideals; they are also Islamic and constitutional obligations.

