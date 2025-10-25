Disciplinary proceedings finalized: FBR compiling list of officers, staff members

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is compiling a list of customs officers and other staff members, against whom disciplinary proceedings were finalized and action was taken during the current financial year.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to all Chief Collectors/Directors General of Customs field formations and all Collector of Customs (Appeals/Adjudication) on Thursday.

According to the FBR’s instructions, the field formations should provide details of disciplinary proceedings against the officials of (BPS-1 to 15) which have been decided during the current financial year from July 1, 2025.

Major penalties including dismissal, removal compulsory retirement, other major/minor penalties and exoneration, FBR added.

During last press conference of FBR Chairman Rashid Mehmood, he announced action against corrupt customs officials hampering reforms in customs clearance operations etc.

