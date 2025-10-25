BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
PSO posts Rs20.9bn PAT in FY25

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) held its 49th Annual General Meeting in Karachi, chaired by Asif Baigmohamed, Chairman of the Board of Management. Managing Director & CEO, Syed Taha, along with the senior management, attended the session. The PSO reported a profit after tax of PKR 20.9 billion and declared a dividend of PKR 10 per share, representing a 22.5 percent payout ratio for FY 2024–25.

The management informed shareholders that PSO continued to expand its footprint with a robust network of 3,649 retail outlets across the country. The company made significant progress on the White Oil Pipeline project, enhancing fuel transportation efficiency and reliability. Operational excellence remained a key focus, with advancements in automation and digitisation, including the Faisalabad Terminal Automation System.

The management addressed shareholders’ queries, reaffirming PSO’s strategic vision and commitment to ensuring Pakistan’s energy security. Shareholders commended the management for its strong performance, leadership, and the trust it continues to inspire.

