Book on Meezan Bank’s journey launched in Lahore

LAHORE: The launching ceremony of the book “Unconventional – The Bank No One Saw Coming” by Meezan Bank was held at a local hotel on Thursday night, bringing together leading figures from the banking industry and corporate sector. Attendees listened attentively to the bank’s success story and praised the services of its Founder, CEO, and President, Irfan Siddiqui.

Authored by Sibtain Naqvi, the book chronicles the years-long journey of Meezan Bank and how Irfan Siddiqui turned his vision into reality. Keynote speakers paid glowing tributes to Siddiqui for his contributions to the banking sector, saying that the legacy he has created will continue to inspire generations to come.

Delivering his keynote address, former federal commerce minister Razzaq Dawood said the book offers an authentic account of Meezan Bank’s rise. “What I have learnt from Meezan Bank’s story is that it was established by an ordinary man with an extraordinary vision - a model of good corporate citizenship,” he said.

He added the story shows how an organization guided by a strong moral compass can combine profitability with purpose. “In a country where many institutions have collapsed because of short-term thinking or weak governance, Meezan Bank stands as proof that discipline, ethics, and long-term strategy still work,” Dawood remarked. “It also shows that Pakistan doesn’t lack talent — it lacks long-term direction. Give people a vision they can believe in, build a culture that rewards honesty, and lead with humility, and they can build enduring institutions.”

He lauded Meezan Bank’s journey from a single office in Karachi to becoming Pakistan’s largest Islamic bank, calling it “a story of faith, discipline, and leadership.” Dawood added that Siddiqui and the entire Meezan Bank team deserve great applause for proving that in Pakistan it is possible to dream big, remain ethical, and build an enduring institution.

In a video message, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Saleem Ullah said Meezan Bank is “a great example of how to build a reputable institution.” He described Irfan Siddiqui as “an institution in himself,” adding, “He has not only built Meezan Bank from scratch but also laid the foundation for the entire Islamic banking industry in Pakistan.”

Chairman Meezan Bank Riyadh S.A.A. Edrees also paid tribute to Siddiqui, noting that he sold his prestigious institution, Kuwait Finance House (KFH), and invested all its proceeds in Meezan Bank — a testament to his confidence in Siddiqui’s leadership. “I have never interfered in his decisions. I always respect the decisions he makes for Meezan Bank,” Edrees stated.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Irfan Siddiqui said, “If there is a purpose behind what you do, Allah definitely blesses you with His help.” He recounted his struggle and the bank’s growth from Rs 50 million Modaraba company to a multi-billion-rupee Islamic bank. He explained how he mobilized capital from Pakistan and Kuwait and dedicated all his efforts to realizing his dream in the form of Meezan Bank.

“For the last three years, we have been the most profitable bank in Pakistan,” he said proudly. Siddiqui attributed the success to “faith, work ethics, sense of purpose, ownership, cost efficiency, focus on the bottom line, and, above all, Allah’s blessings.”

During the panel discussion, participants reflected on Siddiqui’s vision, perseverance, and leadership that made Meezan Bank one of Pakistan’s leading financial institutions. Chairman of the Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA) Zafar Masud, who moderated the session, described the book as “a bible of good governance and Islamic banking.” Reading excerpts from the book, he said it not only tells Meezan Bank’s success story but also highlights that “the concept of Islamic banking in Pakistan cannot be separated from Meezan Bank.”

