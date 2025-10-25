HBL Zarai Services Ltd launches services in Sindh

KARACHI: HBL Zarai Services Limited has officially launched its services in Sindh, marking a major step in its mission to empower farmers across Pakistan.

The launch event in Sindh represents not only an operational milestone for HBL Zarai Services Limited but also a reaffirmation of its commitment to driving agricultural excellence, sustainability, and financial inclusion for Pakistan’s farming community.

HBL Zarai has finalised its first Zarai Dera in Dad Leghari, which will become fully functional in the coming months. The mechanization services are already fully operational, and the response from local farmers has been overwhelmingly positive.

It remains the most demanded service, helping farmers save several days of manual effort while achieving near-zero post-harvest wastage. The feedback from the farming community has been exceptional, with many expressing strong satisfaction over the efficiency and quality of the service. Meanwhile, input sales have also shown encouraging growth, reflecting a promising start to operations in the region.

In the near future, HBL Zarai aims to establish additional Zarai Deras (full-service agri hubs offering advisory, inputs, mechanization, and crop procurement) and Zarai Dost Shops (village-level retail outlets providing support and linkage to farmers’ needs through the nearest Zarai Dera) in Shikarpur and Larkana, followed by expansion into other key agricultural regions of Sindh. The company’s teams are already deployed on ground, providing continuous support and advisory services to farmers in the areas they serve.

The launch ceremony was held in Dad Leghari, Mirpur Mathelo, and was attended by a large gathering of nearly 500 members of the farming community.The event was graced by Amer Aziz, CEO-HBL Zarai Services Limited, and Engineer Sardar Abdul Bari Khan Pitafi, a renowned community leader, a respected figure & leading integrated agri-livestock specialist in the region, along with other local notables and farmer representatives from surrounding areas.

During the ceremony, Amer Aziz highlighted the importance of HBL Zarai’s entry into Sindh and the company’s vision for inclusive agricultural growth. He said that HBL Zarai is committed to transforming Pakistan’s agriculture through innovation, technology, and trust. Our expansion into Sindh reflects our promise to bring quality agri services closer to farmers, helping them improve productivity, profitability, and sustainability.

Engineer Sardar Abdul Bari Khan Pitafi welcomed HBL Zarai’s initiative and appreciated its focus on the farming community. He said that the arrival of HBL Zarai in Sindh is a positive step for our farmers. Access to mechanization, quality inputs, and professional support will make a real difference in how agriculture is practiced here. We look forward to working closely with HBL Zarai for the progress of our region.

