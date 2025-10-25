BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-25

Retrofitted Boeing 777 featuring Premium Economy cabins showcased: Emirates marks four decades of its operations in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: Emirates celebrated four decades of operations in Pakistan with a special showcase of its retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft at Jinnah International Airport, revealing that the airline has transported over 19 million passengers on more than 87,000 flights between Dubai and Karachi since launching service to the city.

The milestone celebration commemorates the airline’s inaugural flight, EK600, which departed for Karachi 40 years ago, making it Emirates first international destination from its Dubai hub.

The retrofitted aircraft, operating as flight EK600, touched down at 10:45 am, offering VIPs, aviation and travel industry stakeholders, and media representatives an exclusive walkthrough tour of the airline’s latest four-class cabin configuration featuring Premium Economy cabins.

Among the distinguished guests was UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al-Rumaithi, along with senior officials from Pakistan’s civil aviation and airport authorities. The event was hosted by Mohammed Alhashmi, Emirates Vice President for Pakistan.

“Karachi holds a special place in Emirates history as the first international destination where Emirates made its maiden trip from its hub in Dubai,” said Alhashmi.

“Over the past 40 years, we have proudly connected Pakistan to the world, supporting travellers, businesses and communities.”

The numbers tell a compelling story of the partnership’s success. Across all five Pakistani destinations served by the airline, the figures rise to 36 million passengers on 146,000 flights over the four-decade period.

Beyond passenger travel, Emirates annually transports over 73,000 tonnes of cargo to and from Pakistan, facilitating international trade and supporting the country’s export sector.

Alhashmi emphasized the airline’s commitment to evolving with customer needs, stating, “Since our launch in 1985, Emirates has evolved into a global aviation powerhouse, with an extensive global reach, a modern fleet, and a commitment to world-class service.”

He expressed hopes to introduce the award-winning Premium Economy cabins to Karachi routes in the near future, adding that the cabin class has revolutionized travel for a growing segment of travellers looking to enhance their flying experience.

The retrofitted B777’s Premium Economy cabin features spacious leather reclining seats with full leg and footrests, adjustable headrests, in-seat charging points, wood-finished cocktail tables, and 13.3-inch TV screens. Passengers also receive generously sized pillows and blankets, with complimentary amenity kits on select flights.

The cabin offers an enhanced dining experience with regional menus featuring local flavors and an extensive beverage selection. The inflight entertainment system, ice, now boasts over 6,500 channels with improved screens and expanded content in Urdu, including movies, TV shows, and albums.

Meanwhile, UAE Consul General Bakheet revealed that the UAE government is working with Pakistan to explore investment potential within the country.

“We are striving to help Pakistan for boosting its exports,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s exports to UAE have significantly increased, especially in the animal feed sector.

Emirates currently operates three daily flights from Karachi, connecting the city to major global destinations including Jeddah, Medina, Toronto, London, New York, Istanbul, Houston, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Manchester, and Shanghai, in addition to Dubai.

emirates Boeing 777 Premium Economy cabins

