BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
BOP 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.34%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CPHL 89.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
DGKC 234.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.61%)
FCCL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.46%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.18%)
GCIL 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.33%)
HUBC 213.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-7.4%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.63%)
MLCF 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.77%)
NBP 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-1.89%)
PAEL 54.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.4%)
PIBTL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
POWER 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PPL 196.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.79%)
PREMA 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.82%)
PRL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.07%)
SNGP 134.30 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (3.55%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.47%)
TPLP 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
TREET 33.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.37%)
TRG 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.26%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 25, 2025
Markets

Asian stocks surge on hopes for Trump-Xi progress ahead of tariff deadline

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2025 05:54am

BENGALURU: Most Asian equities rallied on Friday as investors welcomed White House confirmation that US President Donald Trump will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping next week, raising hopes for progress on trade talks ahead of a looming tariff deadline.

Jakarta’s benchmark index jumped as much as 1 percent to a record high of 8,351.06, gaining 5 percent for the week in its strongest performance since early March.

South Korean shares surged as much as 2 percent to an all-time peak, as Seoul prepares to host next week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where Trump and Xi will both make state visits. The index was headed for a fourth straight weekly gain, up 4.6 percent for the week.

The Trump-Xi meeting has lifted the region’s risk appetite, with investors increasingly bullish on Asian equities on signs that diplomatic engagement could ease trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

ASEAN’s major economies have held up well despite recent trade tensions, but growth is expected to slow in the coming months as the boost from frontloading fades, warned Jeff Ng, head of Asia macro strategy at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. Thai stocks rose 1.1 percent to a two-week high, jumping more than 3 percent this week. Equities in India and Malaysia rose 0.2 percent, each.

Barclays analysts said there was scope for a potential “handshake deal” between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if Modi attends the upcoming ASEAN summit.

The dollar index held steady, last up 0.1 percent, as investors braced for delayed inflation data that is unlikely to deter the Federal Reserve from lowering interest rates next week.

Currencies in the region were muted, with the Thai baht , Malaysian ringgit, and the Indian rupee up 0.1 percent.

