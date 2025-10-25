Indian benchmark shares rise for fourth week

MUMBAI: Indian benchmarks notched their fourth straight week of gains on Friday, their longest winning streak in 2025 so far, fuelled by stable quarterly earnings, strong festival season sales and easing global trade tensions. On the day, the Nifty 50 fell 0.37 percent to 25,795.15 and the BSE Sensex shed 0.41 percent to 84,211.88 as investors booked profits and as caution over India-US trade weighed.

The benchmarks rose 0.3 percent each for the week, and had risen 3 percent in the last six sessions. India will not rush into signing any trade agreements and will reject conditions from partner countries that restrict its trading choices, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

“Reports about a trade deal with the US led to some gains in the last few sessions, and the latest comments (from India trade minister) would likely have led to some caution,” said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst.