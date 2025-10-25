BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
Kamal gives credit to experts for strengthening healthcare

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal said that Pakistan’s health system owes its strength to the leading health scientists, healthcare professionals, companies and organisations, as well as, thousands of workers who serve with dedication every day, from doctors and scientists to field staff and clerical workers.

“By recognising these people and workers, we pay tribute to all those who keep Pakistan’s health system running every day,” he said, while presenting the country’s first-ever National Health Awards during the 22nd Health Asia International Exhibition and Conference here at the PAF Museum Convention Centre.

Kamal lauded the award-winning professionals and institutions, saying Pakistan must acknowledge the contributions of all those serving the ailing and suffering humanity. For the first time, special awards were also presented to a woman polio worker, a peon, and a lower-division clerk in recognition of the vital roles played by frontline and support staff in strengthening healthcare delivery.

The inaugural National Health Awards marked a historic recognition of excellence across all sectors of healthcare — from medical research and clinical service to pharmaceutical innovation and humanitarian work. Among the prominent recipients were global health expert Prof Dr Zulfiqar A Bhutta, the Health Research Advisory Board (HRAB), Health Services Academy Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, and Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan for their contributions to health research, capacity building, and community welfare.

The Prime Minister’s Sehat Sahulat Program, led by CEO M Arshad Qaimkhani, was honoured for its role in expanding universal health coverage and improving access to healthcare for millions of underprivileged citizens across Pakistan.

In the hospital category, Rehman Medical Institute CEO Shafique ur Rehman received the award for outstanding leadership. The Aga Khan University Hospital, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Shifa International Hospitals, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Indus Hospital & Health Network, Riphah International Hospital, and Tabba Heart Institute were recognised for excellence in quality, patient safety, and international accreditations.

The Riphah Institute of Healthcare Improvement was commended for introducing the most impactful patient safety initiative.

The pharmaceutical sector was represented by leading national manufacturers acknowledged for their global certifications and industry excellence.

